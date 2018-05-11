1.07 lakh Odisha families get homestead land

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday said 1.07 lakh homesteadless families have been provided with house sites in rural areas in the last four years.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty said the state government had identified 1.10 lakh homesteadless families during a survey in 2015.

“The balance 2,837 families will be provided with house sites by August 31 this year,” he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the Revenue Department here.

He said the department has taken steps to conduct a fresh survey from May 15 to June 15 to identify homesteadless families for distribution of sites.

The minister said Disaster Resilient Houses have been provided to 16,568 cyclone Phailin affected families in Ganjam and Khurda districts while 879 Multi-Purpose Cyclone/Flood Shelters have been constructed at vulnerable places in the state.

Besides, Advanced Disaster Warning Systems have been set up at 162 locations in 22 blocks of six coastal districts, Mohanty said.

–IANS

