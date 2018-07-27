1.2 mn Syrians ‘went back home’ since 2015: Russia

Moscow, July 30 (IANS) Around 1.2 million Syrian refugees have returned to their homes since September 2015, since Russia launched its anti-terror operations there, the Defence Ministry here has said.

According to the country’s ministry-affiliated Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper, as many as 1.186 million internally displaced Syrians have returned to their homes from refugee camps during this period, Xinhua news agency said.

The Russian Ministry said on July 20 that more than 6.9 million people have left Syria since 2011 when the Syrian civil war broke out. Most of them are now living in 45 countries.

–IANS

