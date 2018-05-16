1.46 lakh CCTVs in Delhi schools in six months: AAP Minister

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) As many as 1.46 lakh CCTVs will be installed in over 1,000 Delhi government schools in six months at an estimated cost of Rs 597.51 crore, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain said here on Wednesday.

The CCTVs will be installed in classrooms and open areas, except bathrooms.

Jain said that a tender has been floated and seven to eight companies have participated in the bidding process.

The Minister said that 1,46,800 closed-circuit televisions will be installed in 1,028 city government schools.

The CCTV footage will be stored in every school and automatically erased after 30 days, adding that parents will be issued an ID and password to view the footage.

Jain said of the Rs 597.51 crore, Rs 385.85 crore will be spent on execution of the project, Rs 57.69 crore on maintenance of the cameras and Rs 154.97 crore on internet connection for the schools.

The project was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the installation of another 1.4 lakh CCTV across the city, aimed at protection of women, has become the new flashpoint between the Delhi government and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

Baijal had formed a committee to look into the installation of CCTVs, while the AAP government asked him to stay off the project, alleging that it was being done to stall the project.

–IANS

nkh/nir