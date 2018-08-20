1.55 crore wireless telecom subscribers added in June: TRAI

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Telecom companies added around 1.55 crore wireless subscribers in the country in June, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed on Monday.

Accordingly, the total wireless subscription base in the country rose to around 114.65 crore from 113.10 crore in May.

Among the sector players, Reliance Jio added the highest number of subscribers with addition of around 97.13 lakh, followed by Idea Cellular which added around 63.70 lakh subscribers, the data showed.

As per the data, other operators who witnessed an increase in wireless subscriber base were Vodafone, BSNL and Bhari Airtel with addition of 2.75 lakh, 2.44 lakh and 10,689 subscribers, respectively.

“Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,131.01 million at the end of May 2018 to 1,146.49 million at the end of Jun 2018, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 1.37 per cent,” the TRAI said in a statement.

“The wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 625.66 million at the end of May 2018 to 633.60 million at the end of June 2018, and wireless subscriptions in rural areas also increased from 505.34 million to 512.89 million during the month.”

