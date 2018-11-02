1 arrested after stabbing incident in London

London, Nov 2 (IANS) One person has been arrested following a stabbing in central London that left two people injured on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Sony Music’s UK headquarters in Derry Street and led to the evacuation of the area, reports Efe news.

“Two people have suffered stab injuries – their conditions are not life-threatening or life-changing,” the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement. “One person has been arrested.”

The incident was not being treated as terror-related nor was there evidence of any firearms, police said.

–IANS

