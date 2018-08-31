1 arrested for bank employee’s murder in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) One person was arrested for the cold-blooded murder of a bank employee whose chopped body parts were recovered from West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Saturday.

“One Sheikh Shamsuddin who had taken a loan amounting to more than one lakh has been arrested,” a police officer said.

The police zeroed in on small time businessman Shamsuddin after getting a lead from the sack which contained the chopped torso of the victim.

Bank employee Partha Chakraborty, 26, who was tasked with recovering the loan amount had approached Shamsuddin. The latter said he could not repay and there was a small altercation.

Chakraborty was then invited inside Shamsuddin’s workshop. He was killed there and his body was chopped into smaller pieces and put inside sacks to be disposed off.

“The arrested person has confessed to his crime. The amount of Rs 3 lakh that Chakraborty had collected from borrowers of the private bank has also been recovered.

“We are trying to find out whether there were others involved and were there any other motives,” he added.

Chakraborty was reported missing on August 30.

The sack containing the body parts surfaced later and Chakraborty was identified by his shirt, the police had said earlier.

The victim was a resident of Chakdaha in Nadia district and was stationed in Domjur for work.

Chakroborty’s relatives have appealed that his killer should not be spared.

–IANS

