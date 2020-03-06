1 crore families benefiting from Jan Aushadhi Centres: PM

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there were more than 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Centres across the country and over one crore families are benefiting from the cheaper medicines from the stores.

“More than 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Centres have been opened across the country… over one crore families are taking benefits of the cheaper medicines from the stores,” Modi said while holding a video conference with the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras.

Modi said the Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but a day to connect with millions of Indians who got great relief from this scheme.

He said the cost of treatment has gone down due to cheaper drugs.

“I am told that till date poor and middle-class people have saved over Rs 2,000 crore with the Jan Aushadhi Centers,” he said.

March 7 is celebrated as Jan Aushadhi Day.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

The Jan Aushadi Kendras or the PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs.

