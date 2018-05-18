1 dead in shooting near US school

Washington, May 19 (IANS) A 40-year-old woman was killed and at least two others were wounded in a shooting incident in US’ Clayton County in Georgia, police said.

At least two persons were shot at, of whom one has died near the Mt. Zion High School just south of the state capital Atlanta, the Clayton County police told Channel 2 Action News.

The victim with three shots in her chest was declared brought dead at Piedmont Henry Hospital late on Friday.

The Clayton County Fire Department said there were at least three victims “two with gunshot wounds”, who were taken to hospital.

Investigators said both victims were females. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the Clayton County Performing Arts Centre when the incident occurred.

It was unclear if the people who were shot at were attending the graduation ceremony, the officer added. According to the officials, the shots were fired in the parking lot of the high school off Mt. Zion Road.

A 21-year-old victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Centre with gunshot wounds to the leg. A third woman, who was pregnant, was not shot rather she was injured after being pushed, the media reported.

–IANS

