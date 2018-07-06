1 killed in J&K clash

Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) One protestor was killed during a clash with the security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

The clash broke out in Hawoora village as a cordon and search operation was underway, and a mob started pelting stones at the security forces, police sources said.

Ten protesters have been injured in these clashes out of which two received bullet injuries. They were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed, the sources said.

Following the incident, mobile internet services were suspended in four south Kashmir districts — Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama.

–IANS

sq/in/vd