1 killed in serial bomb blasts in Kabul

Kabul, June 2 (IANS) One person was killed and 11 others were injured after serial bomb blasts rocked Kabul on Sunday, an Afghan official said.

The first blast occurred at 7.50 a.m. after a bomb struck a running bus in Police District 5, spokesman of Ministry of Interior Affairs told Xinhua news agency.

“The targeted bus was carrying Burhanuddin Rabbani Education University lecturers and staff members. One person was killed and 10 injured in the incident,” the spokesman said.

The second and third blasts came after police, rescue team, people and reporters arrived at the site of the first explosion. One local journalist was among the injured, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

–IANS

ksk