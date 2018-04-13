1 killed Myanmar storm

Yangon, April 19 (IANS) One person has been killed and more than 800 houses, including monasteries, have been destroyed in a storm that hit Myanmar over the past three days, media reports said on Thursday.

The regions affected are Bago, Ayeyawaddy, Sagaing, and Magway, Xinhua news agency reported. Authorities were providing aid to all those affected.

The national Meteorology and Hydrology Department has issued similar weather warning — thunderstorms and strong winds — from mid-April to mid-May.

–IANS

