1 more dead, 17 new cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) A 65-year-old man from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura succumbed to COVID-19 even as 17 new patients tested positive, raising the state’s tally to 277, an official said on Wednesday.

“Positive case 250, 65-years-male patient, resident of Chikkaballapura, was referred from a private hospital in Bengaluru expired early morning Wednesday,” said a health official.

According to the Health Department, the 65-year-old man also suffered from H1N1, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with obstructive sleep apnea and a history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

Chikkaballapura is 61 km north of Bengaluru.

The latest COVID-19 fatality is Karnataka’s 11th such death.

Karnataka’s 261st COVID-19 positive case is a 59-year-old man from Ananthapur, suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). He is isolated a designated private hospital in the city.

A 52-year-old man from Bagalkot, contact of 186th case is 262nd case.

Similarly, from the same place, a police officer tested positive while on duty at a Madrasa. The 39-year-old policeman has been designated as 263rd case.

As many as nine employees from the Mysuru-based Jubilant Generics Limited pharmaceutical company employees turned positive.

The nine cases included a 41-year-old man, 264th case, a 30-year-old man, 265, a 27-year-old man, 266, a 35-year-old man, 267, a 26-year-old man, 268, a 23-year-old man, 269, a 35-year-old man, 270, a 28-year-old man, 271 and a 32-year-old man, 272.

The state’s 273rd case is a 72-year-old man from the same place with SARI.

A One year old infant, boy, from Kalaburagi is the 274th case. He is suffering from an Influenza-like illness.

A 38-year-old woman from Vijayapura is 275th case. She is a contact of 221st case.

Next, a 25-year-old man from the same place with similar contact history is the 276th case.

The last case for Wednesday morning and the state’s 277th case is a 32-year-old woman from the city. She is a contact of 252nd case.

Meanwhile, city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has marked 38 wards as COVID-19 hotspots in the city.

Zone wise, Bommanahalli accounted for two wards, Mahadevapura, 6, Bengaluru East, 9, Bengaluru South, 12, Bengaluru West, 7 and Yelahanka, 2.

