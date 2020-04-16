1 more dead, 36 new corona cases raise Karnataka tally to 315

Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) Karnataka registered one coronavirus death and 36 more positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 315, an official said on Thursday.

“Till 5 p.m. Thursday, cumulatively 315 Covid positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 13 deaths and 82 discharges,” said a health official on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a 66-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at Victoria hospital in the city.

From 5 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday, 34 new cases and a death were reported in the state. In the next five hours, two more cases have been reported.

A 32-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy from Kalaburagi are the new cases. The former is a also suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has travel history to Bengaluru.

As many as 218 Covid patients, including a pregnant woman, are isolated in designated hospitals across the cities, except two who are in ICU.

–IANS

sth/prs