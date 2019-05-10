10.28% polling recorded in Jharkahnd (9 a.m.)

Ranchi, May 12 (IANS) Jharkhand on Sunday recorded 10.28 per cent polling in the first two hours as nearly 67 lakh voters were set to vote during the day.

Till 9 a.m., Giridih recoded 7.10 per cent, Dhanbad (8.88), Jamshedpur (11.44) and Singhbhum or Chaibasa (15.15) after polling began at 7 a.m. and was slated to end at 4 p.m.

In this third phase of polling in Jharkhand there are 67 candidates in the fray.

More than 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at 8,300 polling booths.

The battle in Giridih is between All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) nominee and state Water Resources Minister Chandraprakash Chowdhary and Jagannath Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

In Dhanbad, P.N. Singh of the BJP is taking on Kirti Azad, the BJP-rebel nominated by the Congress.

In the steel city of Jamshedpur, the contest is between Vidyut Baran Mahto of the BJP and Champai Soren of the JMM. In Singhbhum, Laxman Giluwa of the BJP is fighting against Geeta Koda of the Congress.

–IANS

ns/in