10 Chinese cities selected to host AFC Asian Cup in 2023

Beijing, Dec 28 (IANS) Ten Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai have been selected to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2023, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Saturday.

The other host cities are Tianjin, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou.

The 2023 Asian Cup will involve 24 teams after its expansion of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, including that of the host nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

It marks the second time Asia’s premier soccer competition will be played in China, which also hosted the 13th edition of the Asian Cup in 2004.

