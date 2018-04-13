10 houses gutted in Manipur fire

Imphal, April 20 (IANS) At least 10 houses have been gutted in a massive fire in Manipur’s Moreh town, officials said on Friday.

A 10-year-old boy sustained injuries in the fire that broke out on Thursday night at Prem Nagar in Moreh, located along the India-Myanmar border.

“We are trying to establish the cause of fire. An FIR has been registered and investigation is on,” Superintendent of Police S. Ibomcha said.

It took over three hours of combined efforts by the police, Assam Rifles personnel, and fire tenders to douse the raging flames.

It is estimated that property worth in crores of rupees has been damaged in the blaze.

–IANS

