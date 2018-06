Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) Ten people, including two policemen and eight civilians, were injured on Monday when militants hurled a grenade at a police team in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian town.

“The grenade exploded on the road injuring the 10,” a police officer said.

Hospital sources said Station House Officer (SHO) Gulzar Ahmad and his security guard were among the injured.

–IANS

