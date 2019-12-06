10 Indians killed serving in UN operations: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) A total of 10 Indian personnel have laid down their lives while serving in the UN Peacekeeping Operations in the last five years, Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik said on Monday.

In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that a total 6,026 army personnel are currently serving in the UN Peacekeeping Operations and in the last five years, 10 Indian personnel have laid down their lives while serving in such operations.

“The personnel serving in the UN Peacekeeping Operations are eligible for the welfare schemes applicable to the personnel from their respective parent force,” he said.

The Indian personnel, during their period of deputation in the UN Peacekeeping Operations, are entitled to overseas allowance, daily sustenance allowance and recreational leave allowance by the UN.

“Besides, all Indian personnel serving in the UN Peacekeeping Operations are provided UN leave and compensation in case of death/disability during their period of deployment,” the minister said.

–IANS

sks/rs