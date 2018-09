Jammu, Sep 17 (IANS) Ten people were injured on Monday when a mini bus hit the boundary wall of an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police said the bus went out of the driver’s control in Gurdan area, leading to the accident.

“Ten passengers were injured. All of them have been shifted to the Rajouri district hospital where doctors said two had sustained serious injuries,” a police officer said.

–IANS

