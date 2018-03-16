10 kg of gold looted in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, March 19 (IANS) Armed robbers in police uniform looted 10 kg of gold biscuits from a Mumbai-based jeweller here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Sahibabad railway station.

The police said that Rohit Jain, owner of Union Jewellers & Gems Pvt Ltd, was returning from Meerut after showing samples of the gold biscuits to Meerut-based jewellers.

He left Meerut at 8 p.m. on Sunday. As he, along with his friends Deepak and Krishna, reached Sahibabad area, they stopped their car at an eatery near the railway station.

As they left the place, the criminals who were wearing police uniform asked the driver to stop the car for checking.

The moment the car halted, the robbers put a pistol on their heads and robbed the entire stock of gold and escaped.

“We hope to work out the case soon,” Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

