10 killed as train derails in Turkey

Ankara, July 9 (IANS) At least 10 persons were killed and 73 others injured when a passenger train derailed on Sunday in Turkey, the Health Ministry said.

Six coaches of the train, carrying 360 people, derailed on the Uzunkopru-Istanbul route, Efe news reported. Uzunkopru is near the border with Greece.

The accident occurred near the village of Sarilar, located in a remote area, and authorities sent helicopters to transport the injured to hospitals.

Emergency workers and firefighters arrived at the accident site.

Although the cause of the accident has not yet been determined, initial investigation found that heavy rains in the past few hours may have caused a landslide that affected the railway tracks.

