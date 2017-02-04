10 killed in Afghan avalanche

Kabul, Feb 4 (IANS) At least 10 people lost their lives and 12 others were wounded after a snow avalanche struck a village in northern Afghan province of Badakhshan, a local official said on Saturday.

“The incident happened in Barghut village, Mahami district late Friday night. The initial information found 10 people, including women and children, were killed and 12 others wounded,” Sayyed Abdullah Dehqan, director of provincial Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, told Xinhua news agency.

The number of the causalities may further rise as the natural disaster also destroyed 18 houses in the remote village, the official said, adding that “a rescue team has been dispatched to the area to help and provide assistance for the affected villagers.”

–IANS

