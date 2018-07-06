10 killed in attack on Somali Interior Ministry

Mogadishu, July 7 (IANS) A double car bomb attack near the Interior Ministry building in the restive Somali capital killed at least 10 people on Saturday, officials said.

Information Minister Dahir Mohamud Gelleh said the attack injured another 18 people, Efe news reported.

It prompted swift condemnation from the African Union Mission in Somalia, which said: “The terrorists prove once again their disregard for the stability and progress of Somalia.”

The Somali media said soldiers, journalists and civil servants were among the dead.

Such attacks are common in Somalia and are frequently carried out by the Al-Shabab militant group.

–IANS

soni/