10 killed in fresh Nicaragua clashes

Managua, July 16 (IANS) Ten people were killed and over dozens others injured in clashes in Nicaragua between security forces and anti-government protesters who were blocking roads.

“There are six dead in Masaya, two dead in Diria, and two in Catarina,” ANDPH executive secretary Alvaro Leiva told Efe news on Sunday.

He said that four of those killed in Masaya were police, but authorities have yet to confirm any fatalities among their ranks.

The government of President Daniel Ortega accuses the protesters of using violence to disrupt the constitutional order and says that authorities have an obligation to ensure the freedom of movement.

According to human rights organisations, at least 351 people have died in unrest that began in April with protests against a government proposal – since withdrawn – to make changes to the pension system.

Protesters are now demanding the resignation of Ortega, who was re-elected in 2016 with more than 70 per cent of the vote.

