Jakarta, April 25 (IANS) Ten persons were killed and scores injured as an oil well in Indonesia’s Aceh caught fire, said National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the north of Sumatra Island, NDMA spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Xinhua news agency.

An oil well is a boring in the Earth that is designed to bring petroleum oil hydrocarbons to the surface.

–IANS

in/