Indore, April 1 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed and two others injured when a four-storeyed hotel building collapsed here, a police officer said on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General Hari Narayan Chari Mishra told IANS that the MS Hotel near the crowded Sarvate bus stand collapsed on Saturday night.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, Mishra added.

–IANS

