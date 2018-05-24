10 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 26 (IANS) Ten people were killed and 26 others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident involving a bus, two trucks and a SUV occurred on Hyderabad-Ramagundam highway at Pragnapur in Siddipet district, about 60 km from here.

According to police, a bus proceeding to Mancherial from Hyderabad lost control and collided head-on with a truck coming from opposite direction on Rajiv Rahadari, as the highway is known. The truck hit the road divider and collided with a Qualis and a container lorry. The Qualis was crushed between the truck and container lorry.

Four women and two children were among 11 killed in the accident. While seven of those killed belong to same family and were travelling in Qualis, the remaining three deceased were bus passengers.

As many as 26 passengers of the bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were also injured. They were shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad here and the conditioned of four them is stated to be critical.

