10 killed in Nigeria gunmen attack

Abuja, April 23 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed following gunmen’s invasion of a farming community in a Nigerian state of Kogi early on Sunday, police said.

Kogi police chief Ali Janga said at least five locals and five of the gunmen were confirmed dead on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Janga said the gunmen were shot dead in a crossfire with security operatives following the invasion of Kpanche town in Kogi.

Some weapons of the gunmen were recovered, the police officer said, adding five houses and an unspecified number of vehicles and other properties were set ablaze in the violence.

–IANS

ahm/