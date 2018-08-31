10-kw radio transmitter inaugurated in J&K

Jammu, Sep 2 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated a 10-kw transmitter of the state-run All India Radio in the mountainous Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir.

This will enable people in the hilly areas to tune into various programmes of All India Radio (AIR) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“AIR can play a key role in countering the malicious and fake propaganda being unleashed by some anti-national elements and mischief mongers (in the terror-ravaged state),” the minister said.

The transmitter will help cover an aerial distance of 60 km in nearby districts of Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and parts of Jammu.

It wil be available in the frequency of 101 MHz and will provide services in districts of Ramban, Doda, Udhampur, Anantnag and parts of Jammu and will also be heard across the border especially in and around Sialkot in Pakistan.

–IANS

