10.or launches new smartphone starting at Rs 6,999

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) Under the “Crafted for Amazon” programme, 10.or on Wednesday launched a new smartphone “D2” on Amazon.in that will be available from August 28.

The device will be available in two variants — 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage at Rs 6,999 and 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage at Rs 7,999. Both the variants are expandable up to 128GB.

“The smartphone offers top-notch specifications at a very competitive price, adding to the industry-leading exclusive mobile phone selection on Amazon.in,” Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement.

The smartphone is powered by Quad-core Snapdragon 425, 1.4 GHz processor and comes with Android Oreo 8.1 version. It houses 3200 mAh battery.

The smartphone with 5.45-inch HD+ screen sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

