Kabul, Dec 28 (IANS) Ten soldiers were killed and four others injured as a bomb exploded near an Army checkpoint in Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Saturday.

The blast took place at around 4.30 a.m. at the checkpoint located in Sangin district, reports Xinhua news agency

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Helmand province is regarded as a Taliban stronghold.

