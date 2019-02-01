100 tortoises seized in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 4 (IANS) More than 100 tortoises were seized from a train at the Dhanbad railway station in Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

According to Forest Department officials, the tortoises were found in a general category coach of the Dehradun-to-Howrah Express.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the tortoises were in a bag and no one came to claim them.

“The tortoises are found in the Ganga river. They were being sent to Howrah from Jaunpur (in Uttar Pradesh). The market price of the seized tortoises is more than Rs 12 lakh,” Forest Department officer Rajendra Prasad told reporters.

