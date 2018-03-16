1,000 kg marijuana seized in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 17 (IANS) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths have seized about 1,000 kg of contraband marijuana from a vehicle here that was to be smuggled to Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle and his helper were arrested on Friday night when the operation was launched.

“We seized several packets in which the contraband marijuana was hidden,” an official said.

The arrested have admitted that the consignment was loaded from Tripura and was meant to be smuggled to Uttar Pradesh, said the officials.

–IANS

