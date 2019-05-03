1,000 Telangana electricity employees sent to Odisha

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday sent 1,000 employees of its Electricity Department to Odisha to help in restoration of power supply in cyclone ‘Fani’ affected areas.

This followed a request by Odisha government for help as Fani which hit Odisha coast near Puri last Friday uprooted electricity poles and damaged the supply lines, plunging several villages into darkness.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and Telangana Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao to provide the required assistance.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, the 1,000 employees left for Odisha on Tuesday night.

