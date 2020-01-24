104 personnel awarded Fire Service Medals

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) A total of 104 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day this year, the Union Home Ministry said on Saturday.

Of these, the President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to 13 personnel, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry to 29 personnel, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to 12 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service to 50 personnel.

Two officers from Delhi — Avtar Singh (Assistant Divisional) and Vijender Pal Singh (Fireman) – received the President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry.

From Karnataka, Ravishanker Hiriyannagowda Javagal (Deputy Director), Naveen Malappa Pavaadi (Fireman), Ashoka Kenchappa Vader (Fireman), Siddappa Ramappa Uppaar (Fireman Driver) and Dharanesh Govindaiah Honnenahalli (Fireman) received the President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry.

From Uttar Pradesh six officers received the President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry. They are Sunil Kumar Singh (Chief Fire Officer), Shrinarayan Singh (Fire Station Officer), Sachin Saini (Fireman), Jogendra Singh (Fireman), Piyush Kumar (Fireman) and Yogendra Chaurasia (Fire Station Officer).

A total 49 personnel have also been awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals. Of these, the President’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to two personnel and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service to 47 personnel.

–IANS

