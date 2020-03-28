106 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, says Health Ministry

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) At least 106 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in India in last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said: “There are 979 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths so far in the country. 106 new positive cases & 6 deaths have been reported In the last 24 hours.”

He also said that the government is putting all efforts to make PPE and other equipment and ventilators available in sufficient numbers amid the surge of cases in India.

“PPEs, ventilators and N95 masks are manufactured in the country and we are trying to import them also,” he said.

However when asked him about the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators, he said he did not have such data at that time.

“Data is being monitored at state level. High risk cases, which include age and contact history as criteria and which are found serious are monitored. Figures are not available with me right now,” he said.

Agarwal also told the media that a “rigorous containment strategy has been undertaken by the ministry in the hotspots where there are more number of cases.

ICMR’s Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, who was also present at the press conference told media that there were a good number of tests of Covid-19 happening in the country.

“Our infrastructure is spread across the country, I don’t think we are testing less. We have conducted 34,931 tests till today. Capacity utilization in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) network is around 30 per cent. We have increased some number of labs also. Now, 113 government labs have been made functional and 47 private labs have been given approval to conduct the Covid-19 tests.”

Agarwal also said that the government is up front for handling behavioural issues arose due to the current situation of coronavirus and lockdown.

“We have involved India’s top behavioural institute in Bengaluru, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) to deal with the matter. People can call on tollfree number 08046110007 in case they feel some mental issues,” he said.

