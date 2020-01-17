11 dead in Russian residential building fire

Moscow, Jan 21 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed on Tuesday in a fire that engulfed a residential building in Russia’s Tomsk region.

“At 7.03 a.m., the body of the 11th person was discovered,” Xinhua news agency quoted Emergencies Ministry as saying.

The wooden building went up in flames early Tuesday morning, killing 11 people while two others managed to escape.

The opening of a criminal case into the cause of the fire has been announced by investigators.

