11 kg of ‘ganja’ seized at Kolkata airport, two arrested

Kolkata, July 8 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday arrested two persons at the international airport here for carrying 11 kg of ‘ganja’ or cannabis, a senior NCB official said.

According to the official, the two accused were stopped by the CISF intelligence team after ganja was found in their hand baggage during security check at the city airport’s departure gate no. 3.

“Sujit Saha of Port Blair and Alomgit Badshah of Bengal’s East Midnapore were arrested with the contraband valued at Rs 5.5 lakh,” NCB’s Kolkata Zonal unit head Dilip Kumar Srivastava said.

The two accused were detained by CISF personnel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, from where they were scheduled to board a flight to Port Blair along with the consignment. They were later handed over to the NCB.

The ‘ganja’ procured from South 24 Parganas district was destined for Port Blair.

