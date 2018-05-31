11 killed as bus falls into gorge in Mizoram

Aizawl, June 5 (IANS) At least 11 people, including six women, were killed and 19 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in Mizoram on Tuesday, police said.

“The private bus was being driven by the assistant as the driver was sleeping in the bus. When the bus was negotiating a curve, it fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Pangzawl village in Lunglei district (in southern Mizoram) killing nine people on the spot and injuring 21 others,” a police official said here.

Two more passengers were succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital.

According to the police, the bus was on its way from Aizawl to the state’s southernmost Siaha district.

–IANS

sc/vd