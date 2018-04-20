11 killed in Afghanistan gunfight

Kabul, April 22 (IANS) At least 11 people, including 10 Islamic State (IS) militants and a security personnel, have been killed in a gunfight in Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province, police said on Sunday.

Nine IS militants and two security personnel also sustained injuries in the clashes, officials said.

The clashes flared up after the IS militants attacked security checkpoints outside the Darzab district headquarters on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting deputy to provincial police chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi.

The security forces also retaliated following which the gunfight lasted for hours.

–IANS

and/pgh/