11 killed in bar shooting in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, May 20 (IANS) At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting at a bar in Brazil’s Para state, police said.

The shooting took place on Sunday in the city of Belem when seven gunmen arrived at the bar and began shooting, Xinhua news agency reported.

They killed six women, among them the bar’s owner, and five men, according to the Military Police.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting was opened by the Civil Police’s Homicide Division, but the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

–IANS

pgh/