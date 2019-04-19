11 killed in bus accident in Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, April 21 (IANS) Eleven people were killed and 29 others injured on Saturday in a bus accident in Kazakhstan, the Interior Ministry said.

Eight persons were pronounced dead at the scene, while 32 others were admitted to a hospital in the Kordai district, where three of them later succumbed to their injuries, according to an official statement, Efe news reported.

The accident took place on the highway linking Almaty, Kazakhstan, with Tashkent, capital of neighbouring Uzbekistan.

The bus flipped over when the driver swerved to avoid a car and truck that collided previously.

At least three of the fatalities were Uzbek nationals, the interior ministry said.

