11 lakh ineligible voters of MP to be removed from list: CEC

Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) The names of around 11 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh will be removed from the rolls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O.P. Rawat has said.

Chairing a meeting of electoral registration officers here on Tuesday, Rawat rejected the charge that the list contains bogus and fake voters. He said the names being removed are those which were classified as absent, transferred, dead or double entry cases during the Special Summary Revision drives.

He also informed the officers about ERONet — a web portal launched by the Election Commission of India — and asked them to improve the list with the help of the software.

Rawat said that the technical issues in the operation of ERONet will also be resolved. Its improved version will be launched on April 19.

As many as 3,83,203 voters were found ineligible during the Revision drive held till January 15. A total of 6,73,884 voters were found ineligible after the special drive held between March 15 and April 7.

He also said it was being ensuring that more and more women are added in the voters’ list.

