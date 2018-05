Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), May 21 (IANS) In a major operation, Chhattisgarh Police on Monday arrested 11 Maoists, including two women, in Bijapur district.

According to Bijapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer P. Prashant Shukla, security forces cordoned off some villages in the district, leading to the arrest of two women cadres and nine other Maoists.

“They face a number of serious charges and are being interrogated,” Shukla said.

–IANS

