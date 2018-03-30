11 militants killed in J&K gunfights (Third Lead)

Srinagar, April 1 (IANS) Eleven militants were killed in three separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

State police chief S.P. Vaid said bodies of seven militants including two top commanders, one of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another of Hizbul Mujahideen, were recovered from an encounter site in Shopian district’s Dragad village.

Three soldiers were also injured, Vaid added.

Three other militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in Kachdoora village also in Shopian district.

According to sources, the victims include Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hunzalla of the Let who had escaped from a Srinagar hospital on February 6. But official confirmation on his death is still awaited.

Also on Sunday, one militant identified as Rouf Khandey of the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed and another arrested after a gunfight erupted in Anantnag district’s Dialgam village.

Vaid and A.K. Bhatt, commander of the Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps will address a press conference later on Sunday to brief the media about the three gunfights.

Authorities have suspended internet services in south Kashmir areas.

Rail services between Baramulla in the valley and Bannihal in the Jammu region have also been suspended for the day.

–IANS

