1,150-tonne medical items transported amid lockdown: Railways

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The Indian Railways, which has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services during the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, has transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items during the lockdown by Saturday, officials said today.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said the national transporter has been ensuring seamless transportation of medical items on priority during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19.

He said, “Indian Railways continues to deliver medicines, masks, hospital items and other medical commodities through its timetabled parcel services to strengthen Government’s efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of corona virus in the country.”

he said as on Saturday, Indian Railways has transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items in various parts of the country.

The official said that Western Railway has transported 328.84 tonnes of medical items and Northern Railway transported 399.71 tonnes of medical items since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24.

On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 16,115 with 519 people losing their lives to the pandemic.

The national transporter is running only freight and special parcel trains to ensure supply of essential supply across the country.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway in the last two days loaded 33 rakes of goods trains and unloaded 27 rakes of essential items at Delhi division.

