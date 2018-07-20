12 Die in road accident in central Mexico

Mexico City, July 21 (IANS) Twelve people were killed on Friday when their van plowed into the back of a truck on the Mexico City-Pachuca highway near the city of Ecatepec, in the state of Mexico, authorities said.

The accident took place Friday morning on the Mexico City-bound lanes and all of the fatalities were people traveling in the van, Efe reported.

According to authorities, the van, which was travelling at a very speed, lost its breaks and crashed into the truck that was parked on the side of the highway, without its hazard lights on.

First responders soon arrived at the scene of the accident, where they confirmed that 12 people had been killed, while nine others who had been injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Thousands of people commute every morning in vans and passenger buses from the state of Mexico to the Mexican capital.

–IANS

ahm/