12 die in UP after drinking spurious liquor

Barabanki, May 28 (IANS) Twelve persons have died after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district. Four of the victims belong to one family.

Official sources, however, put the death toll at six. The incident took place in Raniganj of Ramnagar area. Nearly two dozen persons have been admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition.

All the victims had purchased liquor from a government outlet leased to one Danvir Singh and minutes after consuming the same, they complained of loss of eyesight.

Sources said that Danvir Singh was selling spurious liquor form the government outlet and owned an illicit liquor factory.

All senior official of the district have reached the hospital and investigations into the matter have begun. Sources said that the amount of spirit in the liquor was much above permissible limits.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious view of the incident and Inspector Ramnagar and circle officer Pawan Gautam have been suspended. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

Among the victims are three brothers, Ramesh, Mukesh and Sonu and their father Chhotelal. All four died after consuming the spurious liquor. Ramesh’s wife Ramavati told reporters that there is no male member left in the family even to carry out the last rites of the four victims.

–IANS

amita/in