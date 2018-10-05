12 killed after minibus collides with truck in Russia

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (IANS) A minibus crashed with a truck in west Russia’s Republic of Chuvashia on Thursday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 10 others, TASS news agency reported, citing the republican ministry of internal affairs.

The truck ran to the oncoming traffic lane possibly due to a technical malfunction and hit the minibus head-on, according to reports, Xinhua reported.

Most passengers of the minibus were women going to Moscow for work. Three of the injured are in critical condition. The drivers of both vehicles survived the crash and the truck driver was detained.

Law enforcement officers are working at the accident site. Local authorities have initiated a criminal case for violation of traffic rules that leads to two or more deaths.

