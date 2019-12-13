12 killed in bus-truck collision in Egypt

Cairo, Dec 18 (IANS) At least 12 persons were killed after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in Egypt’s Monufia province on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying workers in way to their factory in Sadat city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other wounded persons were moved to Sadat Central hospital, the report added.

Egypt suffers a high rate of traffic accidents that kill thousands of people every year mostly due to negligence of traffic rules and high speed.

A report of the World Health Organization said the accidents in Egypt caused losses estimated at 30 billion Egyptian pounds (1.87 billion US dollars) in 2018.

